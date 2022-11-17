Affectionate older dog always up for a walk

GRAYSLAKE – Zen says, “I’m a big boy with a big smile, always ready to go for a walk. When out and about, I walk at the same speed as my dog walker. If we see another dog in a play yard, I am always eager to introduce myself. My tail wags like crazy.

“I’m an affectionate guy with the adult crowd. Kids are a little too much for me. I am also wise. I know that being here means I’m safe and loved and that they will make sure to find a great family for me.”

Zen is about 7 years old, up to date on shots (including rabies), tested negative for heartworm and on preventive and microchipped.

“Take time to fall in love” is a special end-of-year promotion to help some of the overlooked or more challenging cats and dogs find love. It’s a 30-day foster to adopt program. Zen’s adoption fee is 50% off.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff is available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.