Wauconda students to perform ‘Spamalot’

WAUCONDA – Wauconda Community High School will present Monty Python’s “Spamalot” at 7 p.m. Nov. 11, 12, 17, 18 and 19.

Tickets are $9 for students and $11 for adults. Reserved seating can be purchased at www.waucondadrama.ludus.com or at the box office.

The musical comedy is lovingly ripped off from the film “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” which follows King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table as they embark on an absurd journey in search of the Holy Grail. Complete with French taunters, dancing knights, giant rabbits and coconut shell horses, the PG-13 musical is a fast-paced, wacky and hilarious night out.

“We chose this show because we all needed to laugh after the last few years,” director Scott Metzger said. “When I heard it years ago, I thought this is a silly show. But after the last few years and the impact that had on our theater world, I listened to it again and realized we need silly right now.

“Spamalot is absurdly funny, mocking and heartfelt at the same time. [The students] have risen to the challenge with a show that Monty Python fans as well as those who know nothing of the movie will find hilarious.”

The show will feature five teachers in cameo roles, a first for the drama program at WHS.

“I’m very excited to do it since the theater department is very good and being able to be a part of it even if just for a couple of seconds will be a good time,” English teacher Mr. Shogren said.

Second-year teacher and former tech director for the program Alex Buckwinkler also will be featured in the show.

“I’m so pumped for this musical,” he said. “I’m over the moon about my guest appearance and I’m going to be at every single show supporting everyone in the program.”

The show marks the fourth musical for senior Jeffrey Nolan.

“I’m really excited for my last musical to be as fun as Spamalot,” he said. “The show offers so many opportunities to have fun as an actor and I love how many chances I have to work with and act with my friends on stage. Playing off everyone is incredibly energizing.”

“Spamalot” features the work of more than 100 students in the cast, crew and orchestra pit.

For questions about younger audience members, email smetzger@d118.org or mreimers@d118.org.

