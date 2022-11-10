Sheriff’s Office launches portal for recovered property

WAUKEGAN – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office announced a new service to help members of the community recover their lost property.

During the year, the sheriff’s office has dozens of items that are recovered by deputies or turned over to deputies by the community. Oftentimes, there is no way to trace the property to its rightful owner.

Through a new portal, members of the community who have lost property can check to see whether it was recovered by the sheriff’s office. If an item is on the list and recognized by its owner, they can call the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Evidence Division to work through a reclamation process, which may involve producing documents to show ownership.

To access the portal, visit www.lakecountyil.gov/sheriff and click RECOVERED PROPERTY.