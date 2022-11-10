Physicians’ lecture to focus on men’s health

GURNEE – Despite their unique health needs, men are 70% less likely to seek medical treatment when compared with their female counterparts.

Join medical oncologist Dr. Mir Ali and urologist Dr. Raza Khan to learn what you need to know about men’s prostate health, prostate cancer screening, the role of shared decision-making between patients and their physician, plus treatment options, including robotics.

Both doctors are on staff at Advocate Condell Medical Center.

The lecture will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. Nov. 14 at Advocate Condell Medical Center’s Centre Club, 1405 Hunt Club Road, Gurnee.

To register, stop by the front desk or call 847-625-4750. Nonmembers are welcome.