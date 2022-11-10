Great Lake Credit Union collecting toys through Nov. 30

BANNOCKBURN – Great Lakes Credit Union is celebrating the season of giving by collecting toys for children in need in northern Illinois.

Through Nov. 30, GLCU will partner with Alpha Media and the U.S. Marine Corps to accept toy donations at each of its 13 branch locations. Last year, 472 toys were collected for donation and the goal of the credit union is to surpass that number this holiday season.

To donate, please bring a new, unwrapped toy to any of the Great Lakes Credit Union branches through Nov. 30. Or attend the final wrap-up events at the GLCU Bolingbrook branch on Nov. 29 or Gurnee Mills Mall on Dec. 2.

Toys can include games, electronics, puzzles and more. Toys will be collected and given to Chicago-area families who are struggling to afford holiday celebrations. Please join GLCU, employees, members and other community partners to make everyone’s holiday season a little brighter.