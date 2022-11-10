Cat aims to bring his big character to loving home

GRAYSLAKE – Lance Bass says, “You can hear my meows from far away and with my innocent and adorable looks, I always manage to squeeze some loving even when staff is cleaning.

“Kids are not my speed. They don’t know what they are doing most of the time. That’s my opinion. If you have a bed by a large window where I can keep a watchful eye on everything that is happening outside while you are at work, this would be perfect for me. I’m ready to make you smile, even laugh, if you get my sense of humor.”

Lance Bass is about 2 years old, neutered, up to date on shots (including rabies), tested negative for feline leukemia and heartworm and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff is available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.