Letter: Who is doing the dividing?

To the Editor:

I was reading about the upcoming midterm elections. The term “divisive” was used a lot. Mr. Trump and Trump supporters were accused of being divisive.

It is undeniable that this country is more divided than at any time since the Civil War.

Most of us can remember America before the year 2015, when Mr. Trump declared his bid for the presidency.

Things were so much better then. Late-night talk shows had as their guests Republican and Democratic candidates. Magazines had on their covers Republican and Democratic presidents and first ladies.

We can all recall when news reports gave us just the news. We grew up having a reasonable amount of trust and respect for the FBI. We bought local newspapers to read about local news.

These days, late-night talk shows absolutely refuse to have Mr. Trump or anyone associated with him on their shows. Magazine covers boldly exclude placing the beautiful Republican former first lady on their covers. News reports have become slanted so as to influence elections to benefit the Democratic candidate. The FBI has become a political tool used against conservatives. Today, local newspapers report largely on national political issues with a more favorable presentation of the Democrats.

Mr. Trump and Trump supporters are accused of being divisive. And yet we have to ask ourselves, “Who is doing the dividing?”

Charles Danyus

Round Lake Beach