Grandwood Park Park District to offer yoga class

GURNEE – The Grandwood Park Park District will offer “Peace.Calm.Chaos Yoga with Canella Mullens” starting Nov. 7.

Classes will take place from 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays, Nov. 7 through Dec. 12 and Dec. 19 through Jan. 23 at 36630 N. Hutchins Road, Gurnee.

Mullens began practicing yoga in 1997, when she found a beginner’s yoga DVD in the clearance section. This simple tool cultivated a home yoga practice that she further supported for nearly 10 years using books and other resources from the local library until finally walking into a group class setting.

Mullens recognized the impact yoga had in navigating her own pain and loss and knew she wanted to share the healing power of yoga with others and to make yoga accessible to everyone. She completed her teacher training and has been registered nationally through the Yoga Alliance since 2009.

In her classes, she uses props to allow for a safer experience for the practitioner. Her teaching style offers variations of poses and places an emphasis on accessibility and alignment. Those attending can expect humor, acceptance, deep relaxation, stress relief and variety with a different class offered each week, according to the news release.

For more information, visit www.grandwoodpark.net.