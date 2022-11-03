Fun-loving dog seeks foster home for extra TLC

GRAYSLAKE – Liliana says, “Looking for some real kisses? Look no further! I’m also a water lover, whether jumping in the baby pool or trying to catch the water from the hose.

“I love rolling in the grass or the sand and if you give me a belly rub, I’m in heaven. I’m an active and fun-loving dog, hungry for affection and ready to show you how fast my tail can wag.

“Unfortunately, I need ACL surgery, which means I’m not supposed to run around. So I’m looking for a foster home where I could be the only pet in order to get my surgeries and recuperate. Save-A-Pet would coordinate and pay for all my surgeries. You would provide a comfy bed and plenty of belly rubs.

“Interested? Please email our foster care coordinator at mailto:foster@saveapetil.orfoster@saveapetil.org.”

Liliana is about 5 years old. She is spayed, up to date on shots (including rabies), tested negative for heartworm and on preventive and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff is available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.