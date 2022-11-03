November 03, 2022
Former police chief to talk about Gacy case

Herzog to be speaker at Nov. 9 meeting of Grayslake Historical Society

By Shaw Local News Network

This 1978 file photo shows serial killer John Wayne Gacy. (AP Photo)

GRAYSLAKE – Former Grayslake Police Chief Larry Herzog will talk about some of the famous and notorious cases he has worked on during his police career at the Grayslake Historical Society meeting at 7 p.m. Nov. 9.

The meeting will be in the community room of the Grayslake Heritage Center and Museum, 164 Hawley St., Grayslake.

Herzog, a member of the Grayslake Historical Society board, will talk about his work in the case of serial killer John Wayne Gacy and other highlights of his police career.

Light refreshments will be served.

