Worker injured after falling 20 feet through Antioch building skylight

A worker fell through a skylight at a commercial building in Antioch Saturday morning, suffering serious injuries, but is expected to recover, authorities said.

Antioch Fire Department officials said they were called to the 800 block of Anita Avenue just after 10:40 a.m. for a report of an injured person.

Fire officials said the unidentified male worker in his 20s was performing maintenance on the roof when he fell about 20 feet to the ground through a skylight.

The worker was taken by ambulance to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.

The worker’s injuries were not considered life threatening.

