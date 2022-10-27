Sheriff’s Office, Fox Lake Police to participate in Halloween traffic campaign

WAUKEGAN – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office and the Fox Lake Police Department remind motorists of the dangers of impaired driving, particularly on Halloween when trick-or-treaters are in the neighborhoods and on busy streets after dark.

If you plan to be out celebrating, keep these warnings in mind: Drive sober or get pulled over. Drive high, get a DUI.

“If you know you’re partying this Halloween, make sure you designate a sober driver to get you home safely,” Sheriff John Idleburg said in a news release.

“Don’t put yourself or others at risk by driving impaired by alcohol, marijuana or any other impairing substance,” Fox Lake Police Chief Jimmy Lee said.

Each year throughout Illinois, hundreds die in impaired-driving crashes, while others face the ramifications of a DUI, including jail time, loss of license and thousands of dollars spent on attorney’s fees, fines and lost wages.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office and Fox Lake Police Department urge everyone to follow these simple tips to help keep the roads safe during Halloween:

• Plan a safe way to get home before you attend a party.

• Designate a sober driver, take public transportation, use your favorite ride-sharing service or call a sober friend or family member to get home.

• Walking while impaired can be just as dangerous as driving impaired. Designate a sober friend to walk you home.

• If you see an impaired driver on the road, contact local law enforcement as soon as it is safe to do so.

• If you see an impaired person about to drive, take their keys and help them get home safely.

• Buckle up: It’s your best defense against impaired drivers.

The Halloween enforcement effort is made possible by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.