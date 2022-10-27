Schneider announces federal grants for 10th District fire departments

LINCOLNSHIRE – U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider, D-Deerfield, announced $676,264 in federal grants to the Lincolnshire, Grayslake, Winthrop Harbor and Mount Prospect fire departments, which are all located in Illinois’ 10th Congressional District.

The federal grant funds will help the local fire departments improve and replace personnel safety equipment, upgrade to the latest technology, purchase new fire trucks and hire new firefighters.

FEMA and the Department of Homeland Security award these grants through the Assistance to Firefighter Grant program. The purpose of the AFG program is to help fire departments improve their ability to protect the health and safety of the public and their personnel.

“Every day I am grateful for the dedication and professionalism of our 10th District firefighters and other first responders,” Schneider said in a news release. “It is critically important that these departments are well staffed, fully trained and properly equipped to continue serving our communities.”

The Grayslake Fire Protection District was awarded $363,636 for the purchase of a new water pumper/tender to help transport water to a fire scene.

The Lincolnshire-Riverwoods Fire Protection District was awarded $50,241 to replace its 20-year-old air filling station, which is used to fill firefighters’ self-contained breathing apparatus and SCUBA bottles. The grant also will be used to buy equipment to annually test breathing masks, hazardous materials masks, WMD masks and other equipment. The Lincolnshire-Riverwoods Fire Protection District also will replace its out-of-date radios.

The Winthrop Harbor Fire Department was awarded $214,222 to fund the replacement of outdated portable and mobile radios.

The Mount Prospect Fire Department was awarded $48,163 to hire six new fighters, bringing the village into compliance with National Fire Protection Association standards.

Since January, federal grants totaling $135,959,702 have been awarded to 70 organizations in Illinois’ 10th Congressional District. Schneider has written more than 30 letters of support on behalf of local organizations seeking federal funding.