Save-A-Pet to host fundraising event at Topgolf in Schaumburg

GRAYSLAKE – Save-A-Pet will host its first Topgolf fundraising event Nov. 3 at Topgolf in Schaumburg.

This will be the last fundraising event of the year. Save-A-Pet is celebrating its 50th anniversary of saving lives and finding homes for dogs and cats.

The Topgolf fundraising event begins at 6 p.m. and ends at 9 p.m. The event caters to all skill levels including golfers, nongolfers and beginners. A dinner buffet, drink tickets and a silent auction are included in the event.

All proceeds from Topgolf will benefit Save-A-Pet, a no-kill animal rescue.

Sponsors for the event include Jennings on the Shore, JRS Group, Chi-Matic, Mis Plantitas and Goosehead Insurance.

To learn more about sponsorships and tickets, visit https://bit.ly/SAPTOPGOLF2022.

To register, go to www.saveapetil.org and click on signature events and then Topgolf. There is an opportunity to have your own Bay (six golfers at a station) and fundraise for Save-A-Pet on the registration page.

Save-A-Pet is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that has found loving homes for more than 66,000 animals. Relying on donor generosity, Save-A-Pet is one of the largest true no-kill cat and dog rescues in Lake County and costs more than $2 million a year to operate.

For more information about Save-A-Pet, visit www.saveapetil.org.