Improv Playhouse to perform ‘Dracula’ as radio drama

LIBERTYVILLE – Improv Playhouse on Oct. 28 and 29 will perform the Bram Stoker classic novel “Dracula” as a staged radio drama using the original 1938 Orson Welles script.

David Brian Stuart, Improv Playhouse founder and the director of “Dracula,” is excited about this adaptation, which he and many others claim is “by far the closest to the original novel.”

The little-known hourlong radio drama adaptation aired July 11, 1938, mere months before Welles’ 1938 radio broadcast of “War of the Worlds.”

Improv Playhouse also will be creating a festive environment with treats and other fun surprises on both nights.

“It is going to be a night of just plain, clean fun, and if patrons pay at the door in costume, they’ll get $2 off their ticket,” Stuart said.

Carpentersville resident and regional stage actor Sam Barbaro plays the evil Count.

“It’s been a lifelong dream to play Drac. … There are just so many layers to the role,” Barbaro said.

SAG-AFTRA union member and Lake Zurich resident Mia Hirschel plays Mina. Susan Kries (Vernon Hills) will play Lucy. Egon Schein (Libertyville) plays Van Helsing, the vampire slayer. The rest of the cast includes SAG actor George Elliot from Hainesville; Palatine resident Dan Ness, who has TV and commercial credits; Ted Rafferty (Schaumburg); and Jerry Hirschel (Lake Zurich).

Performance times are 8 p.m. Oct. 28 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29.

Tickets cost $15 for adults and $7.50 for students in advance. At the door, the cost is $20 for adults and $10 for students. Come in a costume and take $2 off (at the door only). The show is family-friendly.

Visit www.improvplayhouse.com or call 847-968-4529 for ticket orders.