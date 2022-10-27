Centennial announces expansion of Hawthorn 2.0 redevelopment plan

DALLAS – Real estate investment firm Centennial announced a significant expansion of its Hawthorn 2.0 redevelopment plan for Hawthorn Mall.

The plan calls for the relocation of 250 luxury apartments to create a larger outdoor public plaza to increase pedestrian access to the mall, a new grand entrance for the shopping center and significantly more retail, restaurant and entertainment space surrounding the exterior of the growing open-air “Hawthorn Row” integrated streetscape.

“The expansion of our Hawthorn 2.0 plans enhances the original vision we had for the center as a master-planned, mixed-use destination,” said Sam Whitebread, vice president of development for Centennial. “Now nearly three times the size of the original project, Hawthorn 2.0 will offer a best-in-class community with a robust mix of modern rental properties and the comfort and convenience of shopping, dining and entertainment all in a single easily accessible complex planned to perfection.”

With final approval of the Vernon Hills Board of Trustees, Centennial sees the revised plan as a “doubling down” on the firm’s commitment to the project. The expanded vision for Hawthorn Mall will include “The Domaine,” the center’s 311-unit luxury apartment development housed in two four-story buildings on the east side of the mall, as well as an additional building with 250 luxury apartments for a total of 561 luxury apartments.

Changes to the plan for “Hawthorn Row,” a Main Street-style retail, dining and public gathering space situated between the luxury apartment buildings, will add 27,000 square feet of retail and dining space as well as three new building pad sites slated for future restaurant additions. To accommodate the changes, the center has demolished the vacant Carson’s store and will relocate Dave & Buster’s to a nearby spot on the property that is slightly farther north.

Plans also call for removing about one-third of the mall’s interior space along the Sears end of the center, including the food court. When completed, the interior portion of the mall will begin at the newly built Center Park and continue through the Macy’s and JCPenney wings, while the revitalized exterior will include more green space and brand-new exterior-accessible shopping, dining and entertainment. The center’s AMC Theatre, located just north of where the changes will occur, will remain unaffected.

Atlantic Residential began construction of the first 311 units of The Domaine luxury apartments and the now expanding Hawthorn Row in July 2021. While this portion of the project is expected to be completed by mid-2023, pre-leasing for The Domaine has begun and the apartments will open in phases beginning in early 2023. Work on Phase 2 of the center’s redevelopment, which includes the expanded Hawthorn Row retail and 250 apartments, is expected to begin in 2023 and be completed by January 2025.

Throughout the transformation, Hawthorn Mall will remain open and shoppers will have full access to the retail, restaurants and entertainment located throughout the property. The shopping center will showcase its comprehensive redevelopment plans and progress in Hawthorn Mall’s Transformation Suite, located on the upper level of the mall near Center Park.