Police investigate robbery near Round Lake

ROUND LAKE -- Lake County Sheriff’s police are investigating a report of a robbery that occurred Oct. 23 near Round Lake.

About 12:30 a.m. Oct. 23, Lake County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence in the 24500 block of West Forest Avenue, near Round Lake, for a robbery, according to a news release.

Preliminary investigation shows that after a party, a 23-year-old Round Lake man and a 20-year-old Round Lake Beach man left the home.

They were approached by a man who had a pistol, police said. The gunman robbed both victims and struck both in the head with the pistol. Both victims suffered serious injuries and were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The incident remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division.