Antioch Community High School locked down after threat Friday

Police are investigating the source of an “active threat” that led to a lockdown at Antioch Community High School Friday afternoon and prompted a large police response throughout the village.

Antioch communication specialist Jim Moran said the threat was reported to the village around 1:30 p.m. Friday and police were dispatched to the high school.

Moran said around 3:30 p.m. the search hadn’t uncovered any threat to students and police were doing final security checks. He said students would begin to be dismissed soon.

In addition to responding at the high school, police were dispatched to every other Antioch school out of an abundance of caution, Moran said.

Moran said he did not have information about the threat or what form it took.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

