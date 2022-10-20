Young pup ready to find happiness with forever family

GRAYSLAKE – Diego says, “Being overwhelmed is a good way to describe how I felt when I first arrived at Save-A-Pet.

“All this is in the past. I’ve kind of become addicted to neck scratches and gentle petting. After all, this makes me feel safe and happy. I get all excited when someone is getting ready to take me out for a walk.

“I enjoy walks and having fun with some of the other dogs here. Above all, the Canine Care staff has really helped me blossom and find happiness. I am now ready for my new home. Could it be with you?”

Diego is about 11 months old, neutered, up to date on shots (including rabies), tested negative for heartworm and on preventive and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff is available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.