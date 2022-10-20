Wauconda Police promote breast cancer awareness with squad design

WAUCONDA – The Wauconda Police Department will celebrate Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October with a specially designed squad car.

The department partnered with TG Signs & Graphics in Wauconda to design a pink and black squad car to promote the cure of breast cancer.

“Cancer touches the lives of almost everyone and can be devastating,” Police Chief David Wermes said in a news release. “We believe this is the perfect way to promote awareness for breast cancer during the month of October. Squad cars are highly visible, and with its pink design, this squad will be no exception. We hope the message within the design will remind the community to keep up with their routine health care visits and support the cause.”

According to BreastCancer.org, about 1 in 8 U.S. women (about 13%) will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of her lifetime. In 2022, an estimated 287,850 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in women in the U.S., along with 51,400 new cases of noninvasive (in situ) breast cancer. About 2,710 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in men in 2022. A man’s lifetime risk of breast cancer is about 1 in 833.