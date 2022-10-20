Village of Antioch to host downtown ghost tours

ANTIOCH – This fall, Antioch is offering the chance to explore its haunted side.

Downtown Antioch has more than 150 years of history and lore. Locals have exciting stories about past businesses and residents who have passed on. And there are some stories about residents who have died but never left.

During Antioch’s downtown Ghost Tour, participants will visit the sites of alleged hauntings and hear stories from paranormal experts about the strange sights, sounds and activities they discovered while doing research.

The Antioch Ghost Tour is from 5 to 10 p.m. Oct. 21. The tour starts at the historic Antioch Theater. Registration starts at 5 p.m., followed by a 5:30 p.m. presentation by the U.S. Paranormal Research organization at the theater.

After the presentation, participants will be broken up into several groups. Each group will start their walking tour at an assigned venue. A guide will route the smaller groups to their assigned locations downtown. At the end of the tour, there will be a Q&A session at the theater.

The night will wrap up with a free movie at the Antioch Theater, a 10:45 p.m. showing of “Paranormal Island,” which was filmed at nearby Blarney Island.

“We collected a lot of evidence from each location on the tour,” said Bryan Meisinger, tour host and paranormal expert and lead investigator with U.S. Paranormal Research. “We’ll share great evidence, including audio of disembodied voices that we were able to record during our investigations. Also, we’ll share a couple of great pieces of video, including one unexplainable video from the basement of The Lodge.”

Ticket sales for the tour are limited. Tickets are $30 each and include a 10% discount on beverages at the Lodge of Antioch and The Rivalry Restaurant (wristband required). Tickets are available at antioch.il.gov/event/2022ghosttour.

Leading the ghost tours are Meisinger and his wife, Kay, who have been investigators with U.S. Paranormal Research since 2014. The volunteer paranormal research group includes members who are local teachers, firefighters and business owners. The Meisingers have been Antioch residents for 42 years and are graduates of Antioch High School.