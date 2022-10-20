Letter: Let’s support our teen drivers

To the Editor:

National Teen Driver Safety Week is Oct. 16-22. This campaign, now in its 15th year, brings awareness to troubling teen crash statistics and urges change. The Illinois Insurance Association encourages residents to be part of the solution.

Motor vehicle crashes are a leading cause of death for teens across the country. In fact, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates seven teens die in car crashes every day. The statistics are sobering.

Impact teens in your sphere by discussing the importance of following posted speed limits, leaving adequate space between cars and wearing seat belts. Discourage cellphone use while driving. Hands-free technology is still distracting. Point out other distractions and best practices to reduce them. Talk about why it’s a bad idea to get behind the wheel after drinking alcohol, taking drugs or consuming certain prescriptions and over-the-counter medications. Urge good sleep habits. Studies show drowsy drivers react like drunk drivers. Perhaps even more important, veteran motorists need to model these responsible behaviors.

Drivers routinely adjust to inclement weather, traffic, construction, deer and other unexpected situations. Experience helps seasoned motorists safely navigate these hazards. Illinois’ Graduated Licensing law gives teens more supervised time to acquire critical driving skills. Embrace the opportunity to help the beginning driver in your family respond appropriately when they’re behind the wheel.

Let’s all support young motorists in their quest to become capable, skilled and careful drivers during National Teen Driver Safety Week and throughout the year.

Kevin J. Martin

Executive director, Illinois Insurance Association