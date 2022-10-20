Letter: Children’s safety on the ballot

To the Editor:

Where were you when you found out that 20 first grade children and six teachers had just been slaughtered in Sandy Hook Elementary? Do you remember that horrific moment? What were you doing when you heard that once again elementary children had been gunned down, this time in a classroom in Uvalde? Did your heart break when you heard the news that someone had just opened fire on a crowd of children and families during a Fourth of July parade in a town near you, leaving so many lives shattered? How many times must we watch these tragedies unfold?

It’s a sad fact that guns are now the leading cause of death for American children. But we have a chance to do something about that on Nov. 8 by voting for elected officials who understand the toll this problem is taking on our kids. I’m voting for Judge Chris Kennedy for the 2nd District of the Appellate Court because I know he is a person of tremendous integrity who will prioritize our children’s safety. He brings wisdom, sound judgment and compassion to the bench. A loving parent of three, Judge Kennedy has spent years advocating for children with special needs in order to pass laws that will protect them. If elected to the Appellate Court, he will bring that same dedication to protecting all our children.

Please vote for Judge Chris Kennedy for the 2nd District Appellate Court on Nov. 8. Our children’s safety is on the ballot.

Gwen Janzen

Vernon Hills