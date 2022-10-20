Cancer Treatment Centers of America to host breast cancer education event

ZION – Cancer Treatment Centers of America Chicago, in collaboration with Vista Health System, YWCA Metropolitan Chicago and Waukegan Public Library, will host a community educational session on breast cancer from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 22 at the Waukegan Public Library.

Oncology experts from CTCA Chicago will lead the educational experience, which will be available in both English and Spanish and will feature content about breast cancer risk factors, including family history and environmental factors, genetic testing, risk reduction tips and screening.

Register for the event at http://tinyurl.com/CoffeeTalk1022 or 847-775-2661. The Waukegan Public Library is at 128 N. County St. Refreshments, informational handouts and gift bags will be provided.