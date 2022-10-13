School districts to host safety seminar for parents

GURNEE – On Oct. 19, four area school districts – Woodland District 50, Gurnee District 56, Warren Township High School District 121 and Millburn District 24 – are co-hosting a Parents’ Safety Seminar.

The event will run from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Warren Newport Public Library. The free event is open to the public.

The evening will feature presentations from Warren Township Youth and Family Services and school resource officers on mental health resources, warning signs regarding vaping, children’s access to drugs, weapons in the home and more.