Outgoing kitten would like to find loving home

GRAYSLAKE – Lawson says, “I’m the little guy that keeps an eye on everyone, especially when people walk into my room. This way I can be the first one in line for some loving.

“After all, I got so much love and care when I was in a foster home that I have to say my expectations are now pretty high. Of course, I also enjoy having fun with other kittens. Playing with them is so much fun and so different than playing with people.

“I would love to get adopted with a feline playmate. The best part is the second adoption fee is 50% off for double the love, double the fun.”

Lawson is about 4 months old, neutered, up to date on shots, tested negative for FIV, feline leukemia and heartworm and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff is available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt