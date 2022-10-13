Letter: We need strong, responsible judges

To the Editor:

I am retiring after 46 years as an attorney who practiced almost exclusively in Lake County. I believe this could be one of the most important elections to the Illinois Supreme Court in my lifetime. Our legal system is under attack and a free and strong judiciary is necessary to maintain the system of checks and balances that is the cornerstone of our government.

I have appeared before Judge [Elizabeth] Rochford on a number of cases and worked with her as an officer of the Lake County Bar Association. I believe she is an outstanding jurist. But one doesn’t have to consider my opinion. She has received the highest rating of “highly recommended from the Illinois State Bar Association and “highly qualified” by the Lake County Bar Association.

I am also familiar with Sheriff [Mark] Curran. Mark has limited legal experience and no judicial experience. Sheriff Curran was rated “not recommended” by the Illinois State Bar Association and “not recommended” by the Lake County Bar association.

Judge Rochford has 35 years of legal experience, 10 of those years serving as a judge. She has dedicated her professional life to making the legal system more inclusive and equitable while promoting justice for all. Most of all, Judge Rochford is a person of intelligence, compassion and high moral character. We need strong, responsible judges on our highest court especially in these critical times. I support Judge Rochford for the Illinois Supreme Court 2nd District.

Tom Gurewitz

Libertyville