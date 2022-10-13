Letter: We need Judge Rochford on the Supreme Court

To the Editor:

I am writing to inform Lake County residents about what may be the most important race on November’s ballot – the race for the Supreme Court in the 2nd District.

I had the honor of serving as a judge on the 19th Circuit Court alongside Judge Elizabeth Rochford for nine years until my retirement in 2021. She has been an outstanding lawyer and judge for the past 35 years – well-respected by fellow judges, attorneys and court employees. I’ve seen firsthand her commitment to fairness in our courts and her work to expand equity and access to the justice system. She is seeking to continue this work on our state’s highest bench.

Of no surprise to me, Judge Rochford comes “highly recommended” by the Illinois State Bar Association and has been consistently rated “highly qualified” by the Lake County Bar Association. Her opponent is a candidate with zero judicial experience and who has been found “not recommended” by all reviewing bar associations. The bar association recommendations are based on experience, integrity, legal ability and peer recommendations. These recommendations should not be taken lightly and should weigh heavily in your voting choice.

This race may fall toward the bottom of the ballot, but its importance cannot be overstated. Supreme Court justices serve 10-year terms. We must ensure we elect someone qualified and prepared for the role. Lake County voters should be comforted by the fact we have a great candidate in Judge Elizabeth Rochford. Please cast your ballot accordingly!

Judge Valerie Boettle Ceckowski (retired)

Gurnee