Letter: Supreme Court race really matters

To the Editor:

Beware! We could have rights wiped out and be blindsided if the Democratic majority on the Illinois Supreme Court is changed by the upcoming election. Anti-abortion cases and anti-gun violence prevention laws could end up at the Illinois Supreme Court. Democrats currently have a 4-3 majority on the Illinois Supreme Court and two contested seats are on the ballot.

The 2nd District race is a crucial race between Democratic Judge Elizabeth Rochford and Republican former Lake County Sheriff Mark Curran. Judge Rochford has been on the bench in Lake County for 10 years. Curran has no judicial experience whatsoever. Rochford was rated “highly recommended” by the Illinois State Bar Association. Curran was rated “not recommended.” Rochford is endorsed by pro-choice organizations such as Planned Parenthood and Personal PAC and the Gun Violence Prevention PAC, while Curran has made clear he is pro-life and his Facebook page reflected his support for overturning Roe at an anti-abortion rally for the Dobbs case and he stated in his post, “that for those of you who believe in protection of the child in the womb you should thank Donald Trump” and Curran was recommended by the Illinois Right to Life Action.

The 3rd District race pits Justice Michael Burke, a Republican who has been on the Supreme Court since 2020, against Justice Mary K. O’Brien, a Democrat who has been on the Illinois Appellate Court for 18 years. O’Brien has been endorsed by pro-choice groups Planned Parenthood and Personal PAC and the Gun Violence Prevention PAC. Burke was recommended by Illinois Right to Life action and was a member of the St. Thomas Moore Society, which is suing to invalidate the Illinois 2019 abortion rights law.

Vote for Rochford and O’Brien and protect choice and other rights.

Elliott Hartstein

Northbrook