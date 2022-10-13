Lake County Chamber of Commerce sets annual meeting

GURNEE – The Lake County Chamber of Commerce will host its 107th annual members meeting Oct. 20.

The event will take place from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Lake County Forest Preserves Greenbelt Cultural Center, 1215 N. Green Bay Road, North Chicago.

The theme of the event is “Bridging Business and the Health of Our Community.”

The Chamber will recognize and honor members and salute the exceptional work provided by nonprofit organizations throughout Lake County.

For sponsorship opportunities, call Executive Director Shaunese Teamer at 847-249-3800 or email ExecutiveDirector@lakecountychamber.com.