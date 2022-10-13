October 13, 2022
Gurnee Park District to host Trick or Treat Street

Children ages 1 to 8 can meet friendly characters along path at Viking Park

By Shaw Local News Network

Meah Kral, 3, of Gurnee, dressed as a witch, walks through the Trick or Treat Path with Amy Hoehne of Lake Bluff and her daughter, Sophia Ocampo, 4, behind her Oct. 13 at Viking Park in Gurnee. The event was sponsored by the Gurnee Park District. (Candace H)

GURNEE – On Oct. 15, the Gurnee Park District will host a Halloween favorite with a new twist.

Trick or Treat Street at Viking Park, 4374 Old Grand Ave., will include the traditional character lined path, the new “Mad Science Lab” and new glow-in-the-dark games.

Guests can enjoy each activity at their leisure from 1 to 3 p.m.

Trick-or-Treat Street is a great way for children to trick-or-treat and meet some of their favorite friendly characters. The Halloween fun is geared for children between the ages of 1 to 8. Parents are asked to join in the fun and walk along the path with their children. When walking the path, guests can expect to see characters such as Disney princesses, superheroes, Winnie the Pooh and friends, the Sesame Street gang and more.

If there is inclement weather, check the Gurnee Park District rainout line at rainoutline.com/gurneeparkdistrict or call 847-268-2080.

Other reminders and tips for the event:

• Dress for the weather. Activities take place both inside and outside.

• Bring your camera or phone to take pictures. There are photo ops throughout the path.

• Bring a bag or bucket for candy.

• Please follow the signs for parking information. Parking will take place in the lots at Viking Park.

“This year, we have over 60 volunteers helping with the path,” said Mary Lester, supervisor of community programs and events at Gurnee Park District. “I am so impressed with the enthusiasm and overall excitement our volunteers have shared thus far. I can’t wait to share all the new activities we have added to make this a fun event for all!”

For questions, call Mary Lester at 847-599-3745 or visit gurneeparkdistrict.com/events.

