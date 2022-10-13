Gurnee Park Board election petitions available

GURNEE – Two seats on the five-member Gurnee Park District Board will be filled in the April 4, 2023, consolidated election.

Each term of office is four years.

The seats currently are held by Michelle Klemz and Gerry Crews.

In order to serve, an individual must be a registered voter and a Gurnee Park District resident for at least one year prior to Election Day.

Park board positions are nonpartisan and unpaid.

Candidate materials are available and may be picked up at the Viking Park administrative office, 4374 Old Grand Ave., Gurnee. Park district office hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Nominating petitions can be circulated at this time. A minimum of 99 registered voters’ signatures are required in order to be placed on the ballot. The petition filing period for the April election is Monday, Dec. 12, beginning at 9 a.m. through Monday, Dec. 19, ending at 4 p.m. at the park district office, 4374 Old Grand Ave., Gurnee. The office is closed Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, call Jennifer Gilbert at 847-599-5498.