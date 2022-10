LIBERTYVILLE -- The Lake County Retired Teachers Association will meet at noon Oct. 11 at Dover Straits restaurant, 890 US-45, Mundelein.

Reservations must have been sent in to attend this meeting.

The guest speaker will be Sharon Epps, a spoken word artist, motivational speaker, mentor, actor and teacher. She has found her passion in life through poetry and in helping others. In 2002 she was chosen to meet President Bush through the Welfare to Work Partnership.