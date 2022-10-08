Find family fun at Pumpkin Fest on Oct. 13

GRAYSLAKE -- The Grayslake Community Park District’s annual Pumpkin Fest returns to Central Park Aquatic Fields (250 Library Lane) from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13.

Pumpkin Fest will feature a character path, Halloween-themed games, hayrides, inflatable obstacle courses, a children’s coloring contest, spooky stories, and more. Participants are encouraged to dress in Halloween costumes and enter the costume contest that starts at 7 p.m.

This year, the park district will offer three brand-new components. First, Save-a-Pet will join the fun and host a Fun Walk beginning at 5 p.m., where well-behaved dogs are more than welcome. Registration for the Fun Walk is required and can be done so at https://bit.ly/FunFallWalk2022.

Secondly, the park district is welcoming four food trucks to the event. Participants can enjoy eats from My Sisters Tomato, Serna Grill, Pop Corn Jester and Dog N Suds. Lastly, the park district will be selling cornstalks for $5, which can be picked up at the conclusion of the event, or at the Recreation Center the following day.

Register for Pumpkin Fest at www.glpd.com (Code: 600011) on or before Oct. 12 for a reduced rate of $10 (residents) / $12 (nonresidents) or pay $15 per child at the event. Adult attendance is free with a paying child. The rainout date is Oct. 20.

The Grayslake Park District extends a big thank you to their sponsors and community partners: Ortho Specialists of Lake County, Rule Dentistry, State Bank of the Lakes, Village of Grayslake Pageant, Grayslake Historical Society, Grayslake Area Public Library, Culver’s of Grayslake, and The Freeze.

For the latest updates, and a map of the event, be sure to follow the Grayslake Park District’s Facebook page at @grayslakeparkdistrict