Seven Illinois nonprofits form advocacy coalition to bring awareness to diaper need

WAUKEGAN – Seven nonprofit organizations across Illinois have joined forces and formed an Illinois Diaper Bank Coalition to bring awareness to unmet diaper need and advocate for families across the state.

Members of the National Diaper Bank Network are Bundled Blessings, Covered Bottoms, Cradles to Crayons, Diaper Bank of Northern Illinois, Loving Bottoms Diaper Bank, Keeping Families Covered and Share Our Spare. These Illinois organizations work together to ensure that all babies have access to clean diapers and other basic necessities they need to thrive.

Diaper need is a public health crisis and defined as the lack of sufficient diapers to keep a baby clean, dry and healthy. Children experiencing poverty are at greatest risk of suffering from the effects of diaper need simply because many of these families can’t afford diapers.

Public support programs help, but young children have additional needs for building a strong foundation, healthy growth and to reach their full potential, according to the news release. Several states have advocated with legislation to remove taxes on diapers to reduce the burden. Illinois is not one of those states.

One in three families in the U.S. experiences unmet diaper need, which affects their ability to nurture happy and healthy babies, according to the National Diaper Bank Network.

“We are grateful for this partnership and the opportunity to expand awareness of our mission and, as a result, help lay the foundation for a resilient and equitable community,” said Alex Goodfellow, executive director of Share Our Spare. “Since 2011, Share Our Spare has been committed to ensuring our future generation, children ages 0-5, has the essentials they need to thrive. Together, we are strengthening people to overcome challenging circumstances, gain upward mobility and attain prosperity.”

Unmet diaper need is cited as the No. 1 mental health stressor for new parents as most government assistance programs do not cover diapers. Diapers can cost an average family $70 to $80 a month a child, which is equal to about 14% of the monthly income of families experiencing poverty.

Without diapers, babies cannot participate in early education programs, which inhibits many parents from going to work. A study conducted by the National Diaper Bank Network and Huggies found that parents who struggled with diaper need missed an average of four days of work a month. Unmet diaper need is so much more than a basic need – it has health, mental health and economic impacts.

In the joint effort to end diaper need, the Illinois Diaper Bank Coalition advocates for policy change in Illinois that will remove financial barriers that families face when providing diapers. Additionally, in partnership with the Illinois Association of Community Action Agencies, the coalition has applied for federal funding that will support the purchase and distribution of diapers and supplies to families experiencing poverty.