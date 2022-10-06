Mosaic Players presents production of ‘Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992′

ANTIOCH – “Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992,” a documentary theater play, will be performed at 2 p.m. Oct. 8 and 9 at the Antioch Township Building.

“Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992″ was conceived, written and performed solo by Anna Deavere Smith. She conducted more than 300 interviews with politicians, community activists, police, jurors, shopkeepers and more who directly and indirectly experienced the Los Angeles uprising that happened when four police officers were acquitted after the Rodney King police brutality case.

Mosaic Players will be presenting the play with four actors – Renee Johnson, Allison Fradkin, Gary Luz and Chris Riter – playing the individuals Smith interviewed for the project. Some of the famous figures in the show are Dr. Cornel West, police officer Ted Briseno, opera singer Jessye Norman and activist chef Alice Waters.

The artistic team for “Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992″ is led by artistic director Rebecca Zellar. Bonnie Hart and Jeanna Daebelliehn are stage managing, Daniel Melendez is the sound designer, and Daniel Esquivel helped design the set.

“Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992″ will be at the Antioch Township Building, 1625 Deep Lake Road, Lake Villa.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at mosaicplayers.org or at the door. The event will be indoors. Masks are encouraged but not required. For questions about content, age-appropriateness or effects that might have a bearing on patron comfort, contact Rebecca Zellar at rebecca.zellar@mosaicplayers.org.