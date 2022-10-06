Jurassic Quest to invade Lake County Fairgrounds

GRAYSLAKE – Families can walk among the nation’s biggest herd of photorealistic dinosaurs when Jurassic Quest opens at the Lake County Fairgrounds and Event Center for a limited run Oct 7-9.

Jurassic Quest features lifelike dinosaurs, some of the largest rideable dinosaurs in North America, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities including a fossil dig and real fossils such as T-Rex teeth, a triceratops horn and life-size dino skull, a “Triceratots” soft play area for the littlest explorers, bounce houses and inflatable attractions, photo opportunities and more.

Walk through 165 million years of the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous periods to learn about the creatures that ruled on land and “deep dive” into the “Ancient Oceans” exhibit to come face to face with the largest apex predator that ever existed – a moving, life-size, 50-foot-long megalodon. Meet the babies, hatched only at Jurassic Quest – Cammie the Camarasaurus, Tyson the T-Rex and Trixie the Triceratops – and you may even catch one of the star dino trainers: Safari Sarah, Dino Dustin, Captain Caleb, Prehistoric Nick or Park Ranger Marty.

Tickets are timed entry and start at $19. Reserve at www.jurassicquest.com to ensure desired date and time. Tickets also are available on-site and include a 100% ticket guarantee that in the event of a show cancellation or postponement for any reason, ticket purchases will be automatically refunded for the full purchase amount.

General admission tickets include access to the dinosaur and marine exhibits, arts and crafts activities and dinosaur shows. There are rides and activities that require activity tickets available on-site or guests can upgrade to the Kids Unlimited Rides ticket (best value for children ages 2-12). Entry is free for children younger than 2. Socks are required for inflatable attractions.

Dinosaurs are displayed in realistic scenes with some of them moving and roaring, allowing guests to experience dinosaurs roaming the earth billions of years ago. Jurassic Quest works in collaboration with leading paleontologists to ensure each dinosaur is painstakingly replicated in every detail from coloration to teeth size, textured skin, fur or feathers, drawing on the latest research about how we understand dinosaurs and how ancient giants of the sea looked and moved.

Guests can walk through the dinosaur experience at their own pace and strollers are permitted.