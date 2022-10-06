Happy hound ready to spread joy in forever home

GRAYSLAKE – Ebo says, “I am a happy dog, always quite excited to go for a sniffing tour, aka a walk. Spending time in a play yard is also fun. Having fun with dogs is also something I enjoy doing.

“There is so much to do and share that I’m pretty open to most everything. Oh, and treats are always much appreciated, whether the edible ones or a nice petting or scratching.

“Need a hound in your life? Let’s meet soon.”

Ebo is about 5 years old. She is spayed, up to date on shots (including rabies), tested negative for heartworm and on preventive and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff is available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.