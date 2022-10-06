Auditions set for youth traveling troupe

LIBERTYVILLE – Improv Playhouse is holding auditions for youth performers for The Improv Playhouse Traveling Troupe.

These showcase artists in fourth through 12th grade perform seasonal, Broadway and Disney favorite musical selections at venues large and small.

Improv Playhouse Traveling Troupe performed most recently Sept. 10 at Cook Park for Libertyville’s inaugural Art in the Park festivities.

Auditions will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 7 and 14 and 5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 8 and 15 in Libertyville.

Traveling Troupe is directed by professional teaching artists dedicated to nurturing the developing musical theater performers of tomorrow, according to a news release.

There are fees for Improv Playhouse Troupe participants.

Call Improv Playhouse at 847-968-4529 or email office@improvplayhouse.com for details and to make an audition appointment.