Young cat ready to settle in with forever family

GRAYSLAKE – Avari says, “I’m done with all my motherly duties and now it is my turn to enjoy life.

“I get along great with other cats and I enjoy going around the cat room saying hello to everyone. If someone starts petting me, I immediately stop whatever I am doing. I’m also a pro at finding the most comfortable beds around, though they don’t make it very easy because there are so many of them.

“I’m a down-to-earth cat ready to test the beds, couch, chairs and more in your home.”

Avari is about 2 years old, spayed, up to date on routine shots (including rabies), tested negative for FIV, feline leukemia and heartworm and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff is available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.