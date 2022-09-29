Sheriff releases results of Labor Day enforcement efforts

WAUKEGAN – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office made three DUI arrests during the recent Labor Day traffic safety campaign.

In addition, 34 citations were issued to occupants of vehicles for not wearing seat belts, according to a news release. Other arrests and citations included one arrest for endangering the life of a child, one warrant arrest, five arrests for driving while license suspended or revoked, 35 citations issued for speeding, 12 citations issued for operating an uninsured vehicle, three citations issued for distracted driving, two citations issued for unlawful possession of cannabis in a motor vehicle and five citations issued for other traffic offenses.

“As law enforcement officers, we do our best to protect motorists, pedestrians and other roadway users,” Sheriff John Idleburg said in the release. “While enforcement campaigns like these save lives, there is still much to be done. Please help us spread the message: Drive sober or get pulled over.”

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office joined forces with other law enforcement agencies and highway safety partners throughout the state for the Labor Day traffic safety campaign. The program was made possible by federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.