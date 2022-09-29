Mason heralds policymaking opportunity for girls

GURNEE – State Rep. Joyce Mason, D-Gurnee, said the Illinois State Board of Education and the Illinois Council on Women and Girls are seeking applications from female identifying and nonbinary high school students to join the Council’s Girls’ Committee.

The council advises the governor and the General Assembly on policy issues impacting women and girls in Illinois. Selected applicants would serve on the council for a one-year term.

“Any opportunity for women and girls to give meaningful input in the crafting of education policy is valuable,” Mason said in a news release. “Too often, these voices are not sought out or heeded. Motivated applicants to a program like this can help to change that.”

Applications are due Oct. 23.

More information on the program and application process is at https://isbe.submittable.com/submit/236836/.

Mason’s constituent service office can be reached at 847-485-9986 or info@repjoycemason.com.