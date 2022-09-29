Inmate found dead at Lake County jail

WAUKEGAN – A Barrington man was found dead in his cell Sept. 23 at the Lake County Jail, police said.

At 8:34 p.m., a Lake County sheriff’s correctional officer was conducting rounds in Pod 1 East. While doing his rounds, he observed an inmate, Patrick McCann, 51, of Barrington, lying unresponsive on his bed, according to a news release.

The officer knocked on the door several times, but McCann did not respond. When the officer tried to wake him, he remained unresponsive, according to the release.

The officer radioed a medical emergency, immediately began first aid and summoned the nursing staff and an ambulance. Correctional officers used an automated external defibrillator and performed CPR, according to the release.

Waukegan paramedics arrived and took over primary care. After performing medical care for an extended period of time, the inmate was pronounced dead, according to the release.

McCann was brought to the Lake County Jail just after midnight Sept. 23 after being arrested for an outstanding warrant in unincorporated Barrington in connection with violating an order of protection.

At the time of the incident, Pod 1 East was on lockdown and McCann was inside his cell by himself. Rounds were conducted at least 30 minutes before McCann was found unresponsive and at that time he appeared to be fine, according to the release.

On Sept. 26, an autopsy was completed at the Lake County Coroner’s Office that revealed there were underlying medical conditions and no significant injuries. Final results of toxicology testing are pending, according to the coroner’s office.

According to protocol, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office requested the assistance of the Lake County Major Crime Task Force to conduct an independent investigation.