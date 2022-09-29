Improv Playhouse to present ‘Suzette Who Set to Sea’

LIBERTYVILLE – Improv Playhouse Theater for Young Audiences actors will perform the interactive musical drama “Suzette Who Set to Sea” at 7 p.m. Sept. 30 and 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Oct. 1.

Finegan Kruckemeyer, an Australian playwright, is the writer of this story about the empowerment of Suzette, who lives in a seaside village where men build boats and women do not.

Suzette longs for the sea and believes she is meant for something greater than life on the land.

Families and children will embark on a journey of courage, community and the possibility that the actions of a single person can change everything.

Kruckemeyer has had 101 commissioned plays performed on six continents and translated into eight languages. He is committed to making strong and respectful work for children that acknowledges them as astute audience members outside the play and worthy subjects within, according to a news release. Kruckemeyer has received 42 awards (at least one each year since 2002) for services to international theater for young audiences.

Tickets, which must be purchased in advance, cost $10 for adults and $5 for children.

Visit www.improvplayhouse.com or call 847-968-4529 for tickets.