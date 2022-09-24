GO GURNEE invites canine companions to walk Sept. 25

GURNEE -- On Sept. 25, Hunt Club Park will host a free GO GURNEE Walkin’ and Waggin’ Event.

Families are invited to bring their favorite canine to enjoy a morning walk and wellness event.

Starting at 9 a.m., families and friends will meet at the side field (next to Hunt Club Community Center) to walk together along the Hunt Club trail system. Pups will have plenty of time to play before and after the walk. Dogs in attendance must be well behaved and remain on a leash at all times. While supplies last, free, pet-friendly GO GURNEE gifts will also be available.

No pup? No problem! You’re still invited to come out for a fun filled morning. Reach Rescue will also be on-site with a few adoptable friends. Participates are encouraged to bring any pet-friendly donations to support Reach Rescue. This is not limited to, but including dog toys, paper towels and wet wipes, dog leashes (extra-small through large), dog collars (extra small and small), dog treats, dry and wet dog food (fish, turkey and lamb), gift cards to pet stores, dog beds, and new rolled blankets.

“In May, we partnered with Reach Rescue to host our first Walkin’ and Waggin’ event, bringing about 30 families together for a morning walk. With so much positive feedback, we’re proud to continue our efforts, bringing important wellness activities, such as walking to the community,” Gurnee Park District’s marketing and special events coordinator Davida Doyle said in a news release.

The GO GURNEE movement provides free, nontraditional ways to get the Gurnee community out and walking. Teaming up with Reach Rescue and Gurnee dog enthusiasts, does just that. “Walking is something everyone can do to stay active,” Doyle said

GO GURNEE Walkin’ and Waggin’s events are recommended for all ages, families and friends, with or without dogs. Unable to attend on Sept. 25? No problem! Hunt Club Park, as well as all Gurnee Park District parks are open to the public from sunrise to sunset, 7 days a week.