Loving puppy ready to bring joy to forever family

GRAYSLAKE – Aphrodite says, “Hello everyone and welcome to my world of fun and love! When we all got here, we were very sick and had to spend time at the emergency vet. Now that we have recovered, we are ready to have fun, so let’s go.

“Got a couple of toys and I am ready. Want some lovin’, I got plenty of that, too. Hope you love giving kisses and belly rubs because I need them every day. Hopefully you’ve got a little spot on the bed for me, too. Of course, I am more than happy to reciprocate. After all, relationships are all about sharing our lives and loving each other.”

Aphrodite is about 4 months old. She is spayed, up to date on shots (including rabies), tested negative for heartworm and on preventive and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff is available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt