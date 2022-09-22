September 23, 2022
Shaw Local
Election petition packets available for Lake Villa District Library

Filing dates to be between Dec. 12 and Dec. 19 for April 4, 2023, consolidated election

By Shaw Local News Network

Candace H. Johnson-For Shaw Media Nami Quaranta, of Lindenhurst, learning & development coodinator, puts away an audiobook close to a 9/11 poster on display to commemorate the 20th Anniversary of 9/11 at the Lake Villa District Library in Lindenhurst. Fourteen 9/11 posters are on display which came from the 9/11 National Memorial & Museum in New York. (9/7/21) (Candace H.Johnson)

LINDENHURST – The April 4, 2023, consolidated election will include openings for four Lake Villa District Library trustees, each for a four-year term.

Election petition packets are available at the Lake Villa District Library, 140 N. Munn Road, Lindenhurst, and also can be picked up at the adult reference desk, circulation desk or by request in the administrative services office.

Nomination papers can be filed Dec. 12 through Dec. 19 (9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday) at the library district’s administration office.