Election petition packets available for Lake Villa District Library

LINDENHURST – The April 4, 2023, consolidated election will include openings for four Lake Villa District Library trustees, each for a four-year term.

Election petition packets are available at the Lake Villa District Library, 140 N. Munn Road, Lindenhurst, and also can be picked up at the adult reference desk, circulation desk or by request in the administrative services office.

Nomination papers can be filed Dec. 12 through Dec. 19 (9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday) at the library district’s administration office.