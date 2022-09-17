Former deputy charged in overtime pay scheme

WAUKEGAN -- A former Lake County Sheriff’s deputy has been charged with two counts of official misconduct and two counts of theft.

During an audit in November 2020, it was determined Gregory Swanson, 54, of the 17500 block of West Dartmoor Drive, unincorporated Grayslake, submitted and was paid for overtime he did not work, according to a news release from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Swanson was found to have falsified a number of timesheets for various special overtime details, totaling in excess of $4,000, according to the release.

Shortly after learning of the allegations, Swanson tendered his resignation on Dec. 2, 2020.

The information obtained during the investigation was turned over to the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The State’s Attorney’s Office approved the criminal charges and on Sept. 13, and an arrest warrant was issued for Swanson.

Swanson’s bond was set at $100,000. Later the same day, Swanson surrendered to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, where he was processed. He is next due in court on Oct. 18.

“As a profession and as an agency, we hold ourselves to the highest standards,” Sheriff John D. Idleburg said in the release. “Our community, my staff, and I, will not tolerate this type of dishonest behavior. The misconduct by one rogue employee is not a reflection of the hardworking men and women of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.”