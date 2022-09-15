Playful kitten, littermates looking for family to love

GRAYSLAKE – Javert says, “My siblings and I were born and raised in a foster home, so we were spoiled and got lots of love both from our feline mom as well as our foster mom. Talk about getting all the attention!

“All we had to worry about is when to take our next nap, what game to play, who to cuddle with, where to sleep. We love climbing up the cat tree and then jumping down, chasing each other around and running through the tunnel. So much fun, but we do miss being in a home, so we are hoping to find a new family soon, maybe even with one of our siblings or to a home that already has a playful cat.”

Javert is about 4 months old, spayed, up to date on routine shots (including rabies), tested negative for FIV, feline leukemia and heartworm and microchipped.

Javert is at the PetSmart store in Kildeer (corner of Route 12 and Quentin Road).

Meetings and adoptions are by appointment only. You can complete an application online at saveapetil.org/adopt.