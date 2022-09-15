Johnson invites residents to Coffee and Connect in Mundelein

WAUKEGAN – To engage with the community and provide assistance, state Sen. Adriane Johnson is inviting residents to attend a Coffee and Connect event at Area Coffee in Mundelein.

The event will take place from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 17 at 18 E. Park St. in Mundelein.

“Our community has had a busy and productive summer with improvements through local grants and a series of other events,” said Johnson, D-Buffalo Grove. “With so much happening, I’m thrilled to bring my Coffee and Connect event to Mundelein to take a moment to catch up with our neighbors, give families the opportunity to learn more about state resources and discuss solutions to address concerns.”

Coffee and Connect provides a space for conversations about legislation, new laws and other matters. The 30th District includes Beach Park, Buffalo Grove, Gurnee, Lincolnshire, Mundelein, North Chicago, Park City, Riverwoods, Vernon Hills, Wheeling and parts of Waukegan.

“I’m excited and look forward to seeing you,” Johnson said in a news release. “Bring your legislative ideas or other concerns as we discuss over coffee. I hope you’ll join me.”

For more information, visit www.SenatorAdrianeJohnson.com.